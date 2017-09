ZURICH, July 10 (Reuters) - Adecco said on Friday it had appointed Christophe Catoir as regional head for its business in France, the Swiss staffing firm’s biggest market.

Catoir will succeed Alain Dehaze, Adecco’s designated CEO, and will take up his new role as of Sept. 1, the Zurich-based firm said in a statement.

Almost a quarter of Adecco’s revenue came from France in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)