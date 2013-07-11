FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco faces competition investigation in France
July 11, 2013

Adecco faces competition investigation in France

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s largest staffing company, said it was under investigation by the French competition authority and was fully cooperating.

Adecco, which competes with Dutch group Randstad and U.S.-based Manpower, said in a statement it was informed on Wednesday that it was under investigation, along with certain of its competitors, without naming them.

France is Adecco’s biggest market and the group said in May it was starting to close recent underperformance to the rest of the market there, although conditions remained challenging.

