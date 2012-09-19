FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Adecco sales slowdown worsens over summer
September 19, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Adecco sales slowdown worsens over summer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Revenue down 4.5 pct in July, August

* Confirms on track to meet mid-term EBITA margin of 5.5 pct (Adds detail, background, analyst comment)

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Swiss group Adecco, the world’ largest temporary staffing company, said a slowdown in sales worsened over the summer, as job markets in Europe remained hamstrung by the region’s debt crisis.

Revenue fell 4.5 percent in July and August, compared with a 4 percent decline in the second quarter, Adecco said on Wednesday.

Demand for temporary workers often acts as a barometer for economic growth, as firms typically hire workers at the start of a recovery and let them go when they are uneasy about the direction of the global economy.

Europe - where Adecco makes 60 percent of its sales - endured a further slowdown in August as businesses battled anaemic demand.

The euro zone’s manufacturing sector contracted faster than previously thought, as a downturn swept from the periphery to France and Germany, while unemployment across the European Union remained pegged at June’s record high of 11.3 percent.

Adecco painted a brighter picture for North America where, it said, growth had accelerated since June. The United States reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth in July, with a large contribution from the temporary help services sector.

The Zurich-based group, which has said it would give up market share rather than compromise on profitability, confirmed it remained on track to reach a mid-term earnings before interest tax and appreciation (EBITA) margin above 5.5 percent.

ZKB analyst Claude Zehnder said the EBITA confirmation was a positive for the stock, despite the sales slowdown.

Adecco shares were indicated up 0.5 percent, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dan Lalor) (Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7354; Reuters Messaging: caroline.copley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
