FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adecco says Europe challenging as Q1 beats poll
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 8, 2012 / 5:22 AM / 5 years ago

Adecco says Europe challenging as Q1 beats poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s largest staffing company, said on Tuesday it expects the Europe to remain challenging while its second-biggest market, North America, would hold up well, after first-quarter net profit beat expectations.

Net income in the first quarter rose 12 percent to 112 million euros ($146.15 million), outpacing the average analyst forecast of 100 million euros in a Reuters poll.

“We are off to a good start in 2012. Q1 2012 revenues are nearly at the same level as in Q1 2011, a solid result when considering the economic headwinds we face in Europe,” Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said in a statement.

“Our revenues in North America continued to hold up well,” he said.

Sales rose to 2 percent to 5.035 billion euros, also beating the 4.991 billion forecast in the poll.

Dutch Rival Randstad has warned of uncertain developments in Europe, while U.S. competitor ManpowerGroup Inc forecast a double-digit decline in Southern Europe in the second quarter.

$1 = 0.7663 euros Reporting by Caroline Copley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.