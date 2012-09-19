FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
September 19, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Adecco says revenues slipped at start of second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’ largest temporary staffing company, said the pace of slowdown in organic revenues had accelerated in the first two months of the third-quarter driven by France and Japan.

The Zurich-based company said in a statement ahead of their investor day that revenues fell 4.5 percent on an organic base in July and August, up from a 4 percent fall in the second-quarter.

Nonetheless, the company confirmed its goals to achieve an earnings before interest tax and appreciation (EBITA) margin of over 5.5 percent midterm.

Adecco generates roughly 60 percent of its sales in Europe and has strong exposure to markets in Southern Europe where governments are imposing searing budget cuts and battling record high unemployment.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

