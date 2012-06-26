Adecco to buy back 400 mln euros in shares

Adecco will buy back up to 400 million euros in shares from mid-July, the world’s largest staffing company said on Tuesday.

“Given Adecco’s solid financial position and strong cash flow generation, Adecco’s board of directors has decided to launch a share buyback programme of up to 400 million euros,” the company said.

Adecco said it would fund the share buyback in the debt capital market and was planning to issue bonds in the near future, subject to market conditions.