UPDATE 2-Adecco sticks to margin target, with nervous eye on Europe

* Says still aiming for 5.5 pct margin by 2015

* September pick-up in business weaker than normal

* Shares down 0.8 pct at close (Changes dateline to Rome, recasts, adds CEO, analyst comment)

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Employment agency Adecco’s profitability target for next year requires a pick-up in European economic growth, the company said after reporting disappointing trading in key markets.

Companies such as Adecco and Dutch rival Randstad are viewed as barometers of economic health, given that businesses tend to hire temporary workers at the start of a recovery before it gathers sufficient momentum to prompt them to take on more full-time staff.

Zurich-based Adecco, the world’s largest employment agency by sales, reiterated its target for a core profit margin of more than 5.5 percent by 2015 in a statement ahead of its investor event in Rome, but its chief executive cautioned that the target assumes continued economic growth in Europe.

“We can achieve strong revenues with only moderate GDP (gross domestic product) growth, but the (European) economy has to re-accelerate to achieve our objectives,” Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire told Reuters on the sidelines of the Rome event.

Much of Europe, which accounts for about 60 percent of Adecco’s revenue, is struggling for growth at the moment, with a recent survey showing euro zone business activity expanded at a slightly weaker pace than expected in September. ”

If European growth does disappoint, the company could look to trim its costs base, De Maeseneire said in his presentation in Rome.

An economic acceleration is by no means certain, with Adecco saying that the seasonal pick-up in its business so far this month had been slightly weaker than normal, most notably in Germany and France.

FRENCH SLOWDOWN

Slowing growth in France, Adecco’s biggest market, has dragged on recent results. Revenues in France were flat in the second quarter and rose 1 percent in the first three months of the year.

“It all hinges on the European recovery,” said an analyst from a leading bank when asked about Adecco’s margin target.

“I don’t think markets expect 5.5 percent. We expect 5.2 percent,” the analyst, who asked not to be named, added.

The company’s second-quarter margin, excluding restructuring costs, was 4.6 percent.

Shares in Adecco were down 0.8 percent at the close, against a 0.8 percent gain for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .

The lower than usual figures in France were mainly attributable to poor performance in the construction sector, De Maeseneire said, adding that prospects for a pick-up in infrastructure projects are unlikely to improve in the near future.

Adecco Chief Financial Officer Dominik de Daniel said the group’s performance in Germany, which together with Austria makes up the company’s fourth-largest market, was hit by a large customer holding off from taking on temporary staff until January because of geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine crisis.

Data on Wednesday showed that German business sentiment fell for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest level in nearly 18 months, dampening expectations for a third-quarter rebound in Europe’s largest economy.

Adecco said that underlying revenue in July and August increased by 5 percent, adjusted for trading days, adding that its North America business is holding up well.