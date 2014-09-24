Adecco says underlying revenue rises at start of third quarter

ZURICH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’ largest temporary staffing company by sales, said on Wednesday sales rose in the first two months of the third quarter.

The Zurich-based company said in a statement ahead of its investor day that underlying revenues for July and August increased by 5 percent organically and adjusted for trading days.

Adecco also said the seasonal pick-up in its business in September has been slightly weaker than normal, most notably in Germany and France.

The company confirmed its target for earnings before income tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin to represent more than 5.5 percent of revenue by 2015. It had an EBITA margin excluding restructuring costs of 4.6 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Stephen Coates)