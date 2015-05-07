FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco CEO says was his own decision to quit
#Switzerland Market Report
May 7, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Adecco CEO says was his own decision to quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Adecco’s chief executive said it was his decision to step down from the role after six years as he wanted to take on new challenges.

“It’s indeed my decision, I‘m close to 58 this year (...) I still want to do a lot of things in my life and sometimes you have to close the door to see what others are opening,” Patrick De Maeseneire told reporters on a media call.

Adecco said earlier on Thursday that both its chief executive and chief financial officer had decided to leave the company, a surprise announcement that sent its shares down 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

