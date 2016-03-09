FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adecco sees modest growth in key markets -CEO
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 9, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Adecco sees modest growth in key markets -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - The world’s largest staffing agency Adecco sees modest growth continuing in its most important markets, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We see in all key markets a continuation of a modest growth level,” Dehaze said in an interview after the Swiss group announced 4 percent organic growth - adjusted for trading days - for the first two months of 2016.

Strong upticks in France, Spain, Italy and Japan helped offset flat German revenues related to sluggish industrial staffing at the start of 2016, following a slowdown in the automotive sector up to Christmas.

“We see stability continuing (in our German business) in January and February,” Chief Financial Officer Hans Ploos van Amstel said. “We’re closely monitoring what’s happening in Germany, but we see our business to be stable, and that’s in line with what we see happening in the markets.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.