Adecco revenue growth slows in the third quarter

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s biggest staffing firm by sales, said revenue growth slowed in the third quarter, hurt by weaker-than-expected growth in France and Germany.

Revenues rose 4 percent to 5.19 billion euros ($6.49 billion), a slight deceleration on the five percent underlying growth seen in the second quarter.

Adjusted for trading days revenue growth was 2 percent in September and at a similar level in October.

Net profit increased 4 percent to 198 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 5.24 billion euros and net profit of 200 million.

Adecco confirmed its target for an earnings before income tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of above 5.5 percent by 2015. In the third quarter, the EBITA margin rose by 40 basis points to 5.4 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)