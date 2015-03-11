FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco confirms margin target as fourth-quarter profit beats
March 11, 2015 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

Adecco confirms margin target as fourth-quarter profit beats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Adecco said it expects a pick-up in economic growth to increase demand for flexible labour this year, putting the staffing firm on track to hit its margin target in 2015 after fourth-quarter profit beat expectations.

The world’s largest staffing group by sales posted net profit of 185 million euros ($197 million) in the fourth quarter compared to 174 million a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted a net profit of 153 million euros.

Excluding currency effects, revenues rose 2 percent to 5.17 billion euros, a deceleration from the 4 percent underlying growth seen in the third quarter. But in January and February revenue growth rebounded to around 4 percent.

“Since GDP growth is forecasted to accelerate in 2015, we expect a further positive development of demand for flexible labour going forward,” said Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire in a statement on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.9355 euros Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
