Adecco sees improved Q4 growth in France, makes offer for Penna

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Swiss staffing group Adecco said on Wednesday growth in its biggest market, France, continued to improve in January and February, helping it post results broadly in line with expectations in the fourth quarter.

The company also said it had reached an agreement to make a recommended cash offer for the entire ordinary share capital of UK recruitment firm Penna Consulting PLC of 365 pence per share, taking the total consideration to approximately 105 million pounds ($148.90 million).

Organic revenue growth improved to 5 percent in the final quarter of 2015, above the 4 percent seen in the first nine months, helped by improved growth in France, Adecco said in a statement. Net profit was 184 million euros ($201.94 million), in line with the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.7052 pounds) ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Joshua Franklin)