FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Adecco Q1 sales, net profit beat expectations on cost control
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 9, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 3 months ago

Adecco Q1 sales, net profit beat expectations on cost control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 9 (Reuters) - Adecco's first-quarter profit rose more than a fifth, better than expected, as the world's largest temporary staffing company continued to get a lift from major markets like Germany and France while keeping a lid on costs.

Adecco said net profit attribute to shareholders rose to 176 million euros ($192.2 million) in the three months ended March 31, beating the average estimate of 165 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. Sales rose to 5.73 billion euros, also better than the poll average of 5.68 billion euros.

The Zurich-based company said on Tuesday its organic revenue growth momentum was maintained at 6 percent, despite a global economic outlook that remained uncertain. The positive trend continued in April, it added. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.