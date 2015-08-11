UPDATE 3-Adecco Q2 raises concerns about margin target

* Q2 net profit up 22 pct to 177 mln eur vs poll avg 182 mln

* Maintains outlook for 2015 EBITA margin over 5.5 pct

* Shares fall more than 3 pct on growth scepticism (Recasts, updates market reaction)

By Michael Shields and Rupert Pretterklieber

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s biggest staffing group, posted slower quarterly revenue growth than some of its major rivals, fuelling investor concerns about whether it can deliver the pick-up needed to hit its full-year profitability target.

Revenue at constant exchange rates rose 4 percent in the second quarter, the same as in the first quarter and lagging rivals such as sector No.2 Randstad and U.S.-based ManpowerGroup, which both grew more than 6 percent.

Adecco Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire -- reporting his last results before he hands over to Alain Dehaze, head of the flagship French business -- said growth was set to accelerate given industry trends, the economic outlook, and easier comparisons as the year goes on.

But some analysts pointed to the faster growth Randstad was generating in North America and questioned why Adecco’s professional staffing business was underperfoming listed peers in places such as Britain, France and Germany.

“Adecco’s revenue growth remains below average compared with the competition,” ZKB analyst Marco Strittmatter told clients.

He noted Adecco needs a second-half margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) above 6.2 percent to hit its 2015 goal, which he called “a very sporting target”.

The Swiss company is targeting a full-year EBITA margin of more than 5.5 percent. The margin excluding one-off items rose 30 basis points to 4.9 percent in the second quarter while Randstad’s EBITA margin improved to 4.5 percent from 4.1.

Adecco shares opened nearly 4 percent lower, but by 1240 GMT had pared losses to trade down 2.6 percent at 80.15 Swiss francs.

The company’s second-quarter net profit rose 22 percent to 177 million euros ($194 million), missing analysts’ mean forecast of 182 million.

It said revenues in France and Germany returned to growth in the quarter as the industrial sector picked up and accelerated in the Benelux countries and Italy. Iberia and emerging markets including eastern Europe and India saw double-digit growth.

But slowing growth in North America, hit by the energy sector in Canada, partly offset improved conditions in Europe, where Adecco generates two-thirds of its business.

De Maeseneire told Reuters he thought the company’s key French market was set to accelerate in the quarters ahead, while the U.S. business would not turn negative.

Adecco forecast Germany and Benelux would expand more, fast-growing Italy would tick up, Iberia and Japan would see slight growth and emerging markets would gain a little.