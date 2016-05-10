FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Staffing group Adecco posts modest revenue growth in Q1
#Industrials
May 10, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Staffing group Adecco posts modest revenue growth in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s biggest staffing group, said modest revenue growth continued in the first quarter, even as bank holidays took a chunk out of earnings.

Revenue rose 4 percent in underlying terms to 5.3 billion euros ($6.03 billion), in line with 2015, the company reported on Tuesday.

Net profit fell 10 percent to 144 million euros, below analysts’ expectations of 151 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Adecco confirmed its target for an earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 4.5 to 5 percent through 2020. In the first quarter, the EBITA margin fell 30 basis points to 4.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

