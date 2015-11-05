UPDATE 2-Adecco posts surprise Q3 loss on economic challenges

* Q3 net loss 513 mln euros vs profit est. of 223 mln euros

* Loss due to 740 mln euro impairment charge

* Non-cash impairment

* No impact on dividend

* Revenue up 4 pct to 5.673 bln euros

* Cuts 2015 EBITA margin to 5.2 pct from 5.5 pct

* First quarter with new CEO and CFO at helm

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s biggest staffing group, saw third-quarter revenue growth hampered by German employment regulation and overshadowed by a write-off on pre-crisis acquisitions, as the company reported a half-billion euro quarterly loss.

The German regulatory changes and a weaker macroeconomic outlook saw the Swiss company write off 740 million euros ($805 million) under new management and lower its earnings targets for the year to 5.2 percent from 5.5 percent, excluding one-off costs and before income tax and amortisation.

Shares fell as much as 10 percent on Thursday.

An introduction of equal pay for temporary and regular employees in Germany, which could deter some employers from hiring temporary staff, was strongly felt by the company over the last two years, a spokeswoman said.

Nearly 90 percent of the non-cash write-off, which won’t affect the company’s dividend policy or financial position according to new Chief Executive Alain Dehaze, was associated with the Germany and Austria reporting region.

The company’s new chief financial officer Hans Ploos van Amstel, who joined Adecco from the clothing retail sector in September, linked the cost to German acquisitions from 2006 and 2007.

The combined region of Germany and Austria represents Adecco’s fifth biggest market at 8 percent and delivered the highest earnings before income tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of any region in the third quarter at 8.9 percent.

But the region saw only modest year-on-year growth, which was mainly driven by price effects related to a salary increase in Germany, Dehaze said, and the company doesn’t foresee acceleration of growth there.

“We see essentially stable - not growing - business in Germany,” he said.

Adecco’s largest market, France, saw revenue increases fall to 1 percent in the third quarter from 2 percent in the second. The flagship French business was previously led by Dehaze, who helped steer it back into growth.

The Swiss company said economic conditions in its major markets are expected to remain similar in the coming year.

FLATTENING NUMBERS

Factoring out the impairment, net income stood at 227 million euros, slightly above analysts’ expectations for 223 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose 4 percent organically and in constant currencies to 5.673 billion euros ($6.17 billion), holding steady at the same underlying growth seen in the first and second quarters.

Outgoing chief executive Patrick de Maeseneire in August had projected accelerated growth in the second-half on a pick-up of the European economy and easier comparisons as the year progressed.

The flat growth disappointed analysts, and markets will be eager to hear more about the company’s new strategic priorities, to be announced at an investor day on January 18, 2016. There won’t be any major strategy shake-ups, however, Dehaze said.

Adecco’s major rivals posted underlying growth above Adecco‘s. Dutch staffing agency Randstad reported 5.4 percent and U.S.-based ManpowerGroup 5.8 percent.

Both Randstad and Adecco saw revenues boosted by currency conversion into the weak euro, while ManpowerGroup saw its constant-currency gains reversed by the strong dollar.