FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adecco commited to stable dividend as Q4 profits fall
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 13, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Adecco commited to stable dividend as Q4 profits fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Top staffing company Adecco said on Wednesday it would maintain its dividend at the previous year’s level, as fourth quarter profits missed analyst estimates.

Adecco said it would pay a larger than expected 1.80 Swiss francs ($1.90) per share dividend, unchanged from a year ago, after fourth quarter net profit shrank to 35 million euros ($45.57 million), below average estimates for 88.6 million. Revenue stood at 5.027 bln euros. ($1 = 0.9471 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.