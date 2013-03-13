Adecco commited to stable dividend as Q4 profits fall

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Top staffing company Adecco said on Wednesday it would maintain its dividend at the previous year’s level, as fourth quarter profits missed analyst estimates.

Adecco said it would pay a larger than expected 1.80 Swiss francs ($1.90) per share dividend, unchanged from a year ago, after fourth quarter net profit shrank to 35 million euros ($45.57 million), below average estimates for 88.6 million. Revenue stood at 5.027 bln euros. ($1 = 0.9471 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)