FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adecco first-quarter profit drops 40 percent
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Adecco first-quarter profit drops 40 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s largest staffing company, said it expects more favourable economic conditions towards the end of the year, as it posted a 40 percent drop in first-quarter profit.

The euro zone’s dogged debt crisis has paralysed European job markets, squeezing revenues at staffing firms like Adecco and rivals Dutch peer Randstad and U.S.-based ManpowerGroup Inc.

Adecco’s first-quarter net profit fell to 67 million euros ($87.48 million), undershooting the average forecast of 80.1 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenues fell 7 percent organically, partly hit by fewer trading days in the quarter, making it the fifth consecutive quarter of contraction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.