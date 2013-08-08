FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adecco more upbeat on Europe, second-quarter profit beats poll
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 8, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Adecco more upbeat on Europe, second-quarter profit beats poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s largest staffing company, said labour markets are starting to stabilise in Europe, as it reported better-than-expected net profit in the second quarter.

Recent economic data has offered hope that the euro zone might pull itself out of recession later this year, welcome news for Adecco, which makes roughly 45 percent of revenues in the bloc and has been hampered by economic malaise in the region.

Revenues at the Swiss firm fell 3 percent in the quarter to 4.931 billion euros ($6.57 billion), an improvement after a 7 percent decline in organic growth in the first quarter, and in line with the Reuters analyst consensus of 4.935 billion euros.

Net profit came in at 126 million euros in the quarter, beating the average analyst forecast of 112 million euros.

Adecco reiterated a target for an earnings before income tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 5.5 percent by 2015.

It said it planned a new share buy back programme of up to 250 million euros. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.