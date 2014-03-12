FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jacobs group cuts Adecco holding
March 12, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Jacobs group cuts Adecco holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The Jacobs group is to sell a 16 percent stake in Adecco, the world’s largest staffing agency, the investment group said on Thursday, in an accelerated bookbuilding which will reduce its stake to 2.5 percent as it attempts to diversify its portfolio.

The bookbuilding, which will be run by Goldman Sachs, will see Jacobs Holding AG and some Jacobs family members sell 30.2 million shares, leaving them with 4.7 million shares in the company. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Sophie Sassard)

