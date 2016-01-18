FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adecco lowers operating margin target to 4.5-5.0 pct 
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Adecco lowers operating margin target to 4.5-5.0 pct 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s biggest staffing group, set a lower average margin target for the 2016-2020 period as it outlined its new mid-term financial targets on Monday.

The Swiss company said it aimed to grow revenues organically at least in line with main peers, generate an average margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 4.5-5.0 percent through the cycle excluding one-offs, and deliver operating cash flow conversion of around 90 percent on average.

Adecco had previously targeted margins over 5.5 percent by 2015, a goal the staffing agency said in October it expected to miss after a sluggish European economy failed to deliver anticipated third-quarter growth. It reiterated it expected to make a 5.2 percent EBITA margin in 2015. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Eding by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.