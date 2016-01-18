Adecco expects modest 2016 revenue growth for North America

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Adecco expects modest sales growth this year in North America, its second-biggest market, the world’s largest staffing agency told investors on Monday.

“For 2016, we expect a continuation of modest revenue growth for the overall North America market,” Adecco wrote in a slide presentation delivered by North America regional head Bob Crouch at an investor day in Zurich.

Earlier, wariness about the sluggish economic backdrop, particularly in Europe, forced Adecco to lower its profitability expectations. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)