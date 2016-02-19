FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says dying Adelphia founder should be released from prison
February 19, 2016 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says dying Adelphia founder should be released from prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - John Rigas, the Adelphia Communications Corp founder, is dying of cancer and should be freed from prison so he can live his remaining months with a son in Pennsylvania, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

According to a court filing, Rigas, 91, suffers from terminal Stage IV bladder cancer with metastases to the lungs, with a life expectancy of six months or less.

Rigas is likely to die before he otherwise becomes eligible for release in January 2018, and federal probation officers have approved an early end to his 12-year prison term, the filing said.

Rigas was convicted in 2004 for looting Adelphia, once one of the largest U.S. cable television operators, and hiding its financial condition.

Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

