FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Femsa to buy Unilever's soy beverage business
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Femsa to buy Unilever's soy beverage business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co and its largest bottler, Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, said they had entered into an agreement to buy Unilever's AdeS soy-based beverage business for about $575 million.

Founded in 1988 in Argentina, AdeS is available in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile and Colombia, the companies said in a statement.

Boards of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola FEMSA and Unilever have approved the deal, the companies said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.