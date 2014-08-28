FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
August 28, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-adesso AG increased H1 group sales by 15% year on year to EUR 74.6 mln

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Adesso AG : * Says increases sales and earnings year on year in the first half of 2014 * Says group increased sales in first half of 2014 by 15% year on year to a

new high of EUR 74.6 million * Says H1 EBITDA increases by 13%, from EUR 2.9 million to EUR 3.3 million * Says EBITDA forecast of EUR 8.5 to 9.0 million for full 2014 year is

maintained * Says rose its 2014 sales forecast to corridor between EUR 153-158 million

while publishing its preliminary half-year figures * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

