December 15, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- adesso wins multi-year project with German insurance group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - adesso AG :

* Wins major project for development and introduction of new application environment at German insurance group

* Within scope of multi-year project, will replace existing mainframe-based applications in life, private health and property insurance divisions

* In addition to revenue for development, adaptation and implementation, contract will generate direct effect on earnings from licence payments in low single-digit millions between 2015 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

