FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi fund ADIA names John McCarthy infrastructure head
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi fund ADIA names John McCarthy infrastructure head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, appointed John McCarthy as global head of infrastructure division, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

McCarthy, who joins ADIA from Deutsche Bank where he was a managing director heading the bank’s infrastructure since 2005, will oversee the fund’s existing portfolio and originate new transactions, ADIA said.

He replaces Chris Koski who left the fund in last year. Koski was the go-to person for bankers and funds pitching infrastructure-related investments to the Abu Dhabi fund.

In its 2011 annual review, ADIA said the focus of its infrastructure team was mainly in developed markets. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.