FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA appoints Dodge as private equities head
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 13, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA appoints Dodge as private equities head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has appointed Sherwood Dodge as its global head of private equities effective immediately, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dodge will shape the fund’s strategy in private equity, oversee the department and make investment recommendations to ADIA’s investment committee.

He reports to Hamad al-Dhaheri, executive director of ADIA’s private equities department.

Dodge spent 25 years with GE and was previously deputy chief executive officer of Hyundai Capital Services and Hyundai Card, joint ventures between GE and the South Korean car maker. (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.