MOVES-Abu Dhabi Investment names Sherwood Dodge head of private equities

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) appointed Sherwood Dodge as global head of private equities in its private equities department, effective immediately.

Dodge will report to Hamad Shahwan Al Dhaheri, executive director of ADIA’s private equities department.

Dodge, who worked at General Electric Co for 25 years, previously served as deputy chief executive of Hyundai Capital Services and Hyundai Card, a joint ventures between Hyundai Motors and General Electric. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)