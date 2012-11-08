FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas sees Reebok sales in India halving
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Adidas sees Reebok sales in India halving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Adidas expects its sales and customer base in India will halve there once it has completed restructuring the business after a fraud was uncovered there earlier this year.

“Revenues can even be less than half as we want to take only customers where we can build a healthy sustainable business,” Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told journalists during a conference call on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker said Adidas had taken one-off charges of around 60 million euros ($76.5 million)related to the restructuring by the end of September with a further 10-15 million to follow in the fourth quarter.

They were speaking after Adidas slightly lowered its 2012 sales outlook earlier on Thursday on lower-than-expected sales at Reebok. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.