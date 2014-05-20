FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UAE bank ADIB got regulator nod for Barclays UAE buy 10 days ago - CEO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 20, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UAE bank ADIB got regulator nod for Barclays UAE buy 10 days ago - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say got regulatory approval 10 days ago, not expecting in 10 days)

ABU DHABI, May 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank got regulatory approval from the United Arab Emirates’ central bank for its purchase of Barclays’ retail operations in the country 10 days ago, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Tirad Mahmoud also told reporters the creditor committee set up to help negotiate a debt restructuring of Dubai-based Amlak Finance had reached a tentative agreement with the mortgage lender, which would see repayment of its debts proposed for a period of time. He declined to provide details. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Martin Dokoupil and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.