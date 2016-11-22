Egypt's bourse halts trading in shares of Abu Dhabi Islamic Egypt after CEO death

CAIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock exchange said on Tuesday it had halted trading in shares of Abu Dhabi Islamic Egypt for 10 minutes after the death of its chief executive Nevine Lotfy.

"There is a statement from the bank stating that Ms Nevine Lotfy has died... so the bourse management has decided to halt trading in the shares of the bank for 10 minutes... with the suspension of all bids and offers registered on the bank's shares before this announcement," the bourse said in a statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Lin Noueihed)