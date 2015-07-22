FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises 10.5 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises 10.5 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Wednesday posted a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates.

The emirate’s largest sharia-complaint bank made a net profit of 502.6 million dirhams ($136.8 million) in the quarter ending June 30, 2015 compared to 454.8 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 484.23 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.