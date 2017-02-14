BRIEF-Sino Great Wall's preliminary 2016 operating income rises
* Says preliminary 2016 operating income at 4.7 billion yuan ($684.43 million) versus 4.0 billion yuan year ago
ABU DHABI Feb 14 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Tuesday posted a 4.7 percent fall in fourth quarter profit, according to a statement.
The emirate’s largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 455.1 million dirhams ($124.0 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared to 477.4 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.
EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a net profit of 455.0 million dirhams in the quarter.
The bank's board proposed a cash dividend of 24.52 percent for 2016, the statement said, slightly up from 24.27 percent the year before. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Tom Arnold)
* Says its subsidiary Bank SinoPac will issue T$2.25 billion 2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds (bond A of T$150 million and bond B of T$2.1 billion)
Feb 15 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.