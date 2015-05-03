FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UAE's ADIB Q1 profit up 10.1 pct on higher revenues
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-UAE's ADIB Q1 profit up 10.1 pct on higher revenues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds revenues, provisions, loans and deposit data)

ABU DHABI, May 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Sunday posted a 10.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by higher revenues.

ADIB made a net profit of 450.8 million dirhams ($122.8 million) in the quarter to March 31 compared to 409.5 million dirhams in the same period a year ago.

Two analysts had forecast a net profit of 440 million and 477 million dirhams.

ADIB’s group revenues in the first quarter touched 1.22 billion dirhams, up 14.1 percent.

The results came against a broadly positive earnings season for banks in the United Arab Emirates, despite concern over the potential impact of lower oil prices on the economy.

ADIB booked bad loan provisions totalling 202.6 million dirhams in the first quarter, down 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

Loans decreased 0.9 percent from the end of December to 72.3 billion dirhams on March 31, while deposits rose 3.3 percent to 87.6 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.