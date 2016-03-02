Adidas proposes supervisory board seat for Sawiris 

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German sportswear group Adidas is increasing the size of its supervisory board by four members, including proposing a seat for Egyptian tycoon and shareholder Nassef Sawiris, it said on Wednesday.

The supervisory board of Adidas currently has 12 members, and will be increased to 16, with two to be picked by employees and two by shareholders, Adidas said.

“With the planned upscaling of the Supervisory Board we are taking the increasing size and internationality of the company’s business into account,” Adidas Chairman Igor Landau said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)