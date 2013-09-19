Adidas expands board with new sales chief

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German sports apparel group Adidas named a new board member to take over responsibility for global sales from Chief Executive Herbert Hainer.

Roland Auschel, who has been at Adidas for 23 years, most recently as head of sales for multichannel markets, will become the fifth member of the board on Oct 1, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Hainer, who had direct responsibility for global sales since 2009, will keep his board mandate for North America alongside his role as CEO, the group added.