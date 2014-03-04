FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas extends contract of CEO Hainer until 2017
March 4, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Adidas extends contract of CEO Hainer until 2017

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas has extended the contract of Chief Executive Herbert Hainer by two years until 2017, it said on Tuesday.

“Under Herbert Hainer’s leadership, the Adidas Group has developed exceptionally well in the past 13 years. Since his appointment as CEO in March 2001, the value of the company has increased more than fivefold,” Igor Landau, chairman of the Adidas supervisory board, said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and David Goodman)

