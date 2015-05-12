Adidas not approached by activist investors -CEO

MUNICH, Germany, May 12 (Reuters) - Adidas has not been approached by activist investors even though the German sportswear company has hired advisers Perella Weinberg Partners to steel for any potential hostile activity, its chief executive said.

“Nobody has approached us because they want to buy the company or buy a large number of shares,” Herbert Hainer told journalists at an event at an Adidas showroom in Munich.

Germany’s manager magazin reported last September that hedge funds were considering buying a stake in the world’s second-largest sportswear company to push for sweeping changes, including the removal of Hainer and the possible spin off of fitness brand Reebok and golf label TaylorMade. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)