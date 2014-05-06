FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas looking at offers for Rockport shoe brand
#Hot Stocks
May 6, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Adidas looking at offers for Rockport shoe brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas is considering offers for its struggling Rockport shoe brand, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Adidas was constantly being asked whether the Rockport brand, which the world’s second-biggest sportswear firm group acquired when it bought Reebok in 2006, was for sale, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said.

“We are listening to these offers,” Hainer told a conference call for journalists, adding it had engaged investment bank Guggenheim Partners to help it analyse the market.

Hainer, who reported disappointing first-quarter results on Tuesday due to a big drop in sales at its TaylorMade golf business, said he was not happy with the group’s performance in North America but still expected growth for the full year. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Jonathan Gould)

