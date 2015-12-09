FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas expects big rise in cost of sourcing products by 2020
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 9, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Adidas expects big rise in cost of sourcing products by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German sportwear firm Adidas expects a significant rise in the cost of sourcing products by 2020 due to increasing labour and material costs, but should be able to compensate by lifting prices and cutting overheads, it said on Wednesday.

Ahead of an investor workshop, Adidas said in a statement it expected higher input costs and currency effects to push down its 2016 gross margin by 50-100 basis points, although it reiterated its operating margin should stay stable.

“We are optimising our processes throughout the group and along the entire supply chain to drive further efficiency gains and we are continuing our structured hedging approach,” said Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
