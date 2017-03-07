Adidas says Ohlmeyer to succeed Stalker as CFO in May

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Adidas on Tuesday said it appointed Harm Ohlmeyer, head of the group's global eCommerce business, as new finance chief from May 12, replacing Robin Stalker, who will not extend his contract after more than 16 years in the job.

"We are pleased to appoint Harm Ohlmeyer, an excellent internal candidate, to the Executive Board as successor to Robin J. Stalker," Adidas supervisory board Chairman Igor Landau said in a statement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)