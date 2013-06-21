FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas to supply Chelsea soccer kit for next decade
June 21, 2013 / 2:12 PM / in 4 years

Adidas to supply Chelsea soccer kit for next decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas has renewed its kit supply deal with Chelsea for another decade, the English Premier League soccer club said on Friday.

Financial terms but were not disclosed, but Chelsea said that it is the biggest deal the club has signed with a commercial partner.

Adidas became Chelsea’s kit supplier in 2006. The London club, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, won the European Champions League last year and will have a high profile next season after the return of charismatic manager Jose Mourinho.

Sporting goods companies such as Adidas, Nike and Puma compete for contracts to supply the top teams around Europe to support sales and boost their brands.

Puma is reported to have agreed to pay 30 million pounds ($46.4 million) a year to replace Nike as kit supplier to Premier League club Arsenal from 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
