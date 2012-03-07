FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas eyes Olympics, soccer boost in 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 6 years ago

Adidas eyes Olympics, soccer boost in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German sportswear group Adidas said emerging markets and big sporting events like the Olympics and the European soccer championships will help to offset uncertainty around consumer spending in 2012.

Adidas, the world’s second largest sporting goods group behind Nike, said it expected 2012 sales to increase at a mid-to-high single digit rate in 2012 on a currency neutral basis, compared with a 13 percent rise reported for 2011.

The group on Wednesday reported 2011 sales of 13.3 billion euros ($17.44 billion) and operating profit of 1.01 billion, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.

Adidas itself had predicted a near 12 percent rise in sales in November, the fourth time it had increased its sales outlook for 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.