3 months ago
Adidas appoints new head of global operations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 3 months ago

Adidas appoints new head of global operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Adidas has appointed its Western Europe head Gil Steyaert as new global operations chief, responsible for the German sportswear firm's sourcing, and has also elevated human resources head Karen Parkin to the executive board.

The moves are the latest changes since Kaspar Rorsted took over as chief executive in October. In March, he appointed Harm Ohlmeyer as new finance chief, replacing Robin Stalker, who served alongside former boss Herbert Hainer for 16 years.

Steyaert, a 54-year-old French national, replaces Glenn Bennett, who had been on the executive board for 20 years, Adidas said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze

