Adidas says won't change FIFA deal in next few years
June 24, 2015

Adidas says won't change FIFA deal in next few years

Reuters Staff

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas , which has faced calls to end its support for FIFA due to the corruption scandal engulfing soccer’s world governing body, said on Wednesday it had no immediate plans to end its sponsorship deal.

Adidas has no intention to change its deals with FIFA and European football governing body UEFA in the next couple of years, football head Markus Baumann told analysts, noting that both are long-term contracts.

Baumann said when contracts come up for renegotiation, Adidas would consider how influential this kind of partnership is to its target consumer.

Adidas has been the provider of the World Cup match ball since 1970 and extended its partnership with FIFA in 2013 until 2030. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

