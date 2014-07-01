FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Adidas lifts ban on sales via online market places

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 1 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas has decided to allow the sale of its products via market-place sites like Ebay and Amazon , an issue the German cartel office has been investigating.

“We have decided to extend our e-commerce guidelines to also include open market places: if our retail partners adhere to our criteria, there will be no restriction for online sales in any channel,” Adidas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adidas had previously said it wanted its products to be sold only via expert and specialist retailers rather than Ebay and Amazon to ensure they were presented “in the best possible way and in the right environment”.

The German cartel office, which in April expressed concern over similar restrictions imposed by rival sportswear firm Asics Corp, said on Tuesday it was close to concluding an investigation into Adidas. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
