Adidas raises 2016 guidance after Q1 earnings jump
April 27, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Adidas raises 2016 guidance after Q1 earnings jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - German sporting goods group Adidas hiked its guidance for 2016 as it reported a 35 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit, citing strong brand momentum.

Adidas said on Wednesday it now expected its 2016 currency-adjusted sales to grow by about 15 percent, compared with a previous forecast for a rise of 10 to 12 percent.

It sees net profit from continuing operations rising by 15 to 18 percent this year, compared with previous guidance for a 10 to 12 percent growth. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

