Adidas committed to Reebok brand in India

March 7 (Reuters) - Sportwear group Adidas plans to keep its Reebok brand in India despite finding financial irregularities at the unit, CEO Herbert Hainer told reporters on Thursday.

The German company said it believed it had uncovered all the wrongdoing at the Indian business and laid the basis for a profitable operation there in the future.

“Here let me reiterate our full commitment to the Reebok brand in India,” Hainer said in a presentation to journalists.

Hainer also said he expected the company to build on momentum in China where sales grew 15 percent in 2012.

"I am confident we will continue to take more market share and grow faster than our major competitors (in China) in 2013," he added. (Writing by Keith Weir)